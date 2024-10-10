Violence characterises the inauguration of Sokpoe Traditional Council

Regional News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: GNA

A violent clash erupted during the inauguration of the Sokpoe Traditional Council in South Tongu District, Volta Region, on Wednesday.



Opposing factions attempted to disrupt the ceremony, leading to a chaotic scene where a car's windshield was smashed and several individuals were injured.



The conflict arose from efforts to prevent the gazetted ruler, Togbui Kadzi Zogah II, from leading the Council.



Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, urged calm and emphasized that the Council belonged to the community, not any individual ruler.



Despite the violence, the Sokpoe Traditional Council was inaugurated, with a total of 14 new councils being established across the region.