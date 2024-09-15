You are here: HomeNews2024 09 15Article 1981697

General News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Viral video of Chief snubbing Bawumia emerges online

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bawumia was seen making his way through the gathering Bawumia was seen making his way through the gathering

A viral video showing a Ghanaian chief snubbing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a public durbar has ignited widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The incident, which took place during a significant gathering of chiefs, government officials, and community members, has led to heated discussions about respect, authority, and potential political tensions.

As the event

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment