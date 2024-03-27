Visa applications from Ghana nearly double in 2023 – VFS Global

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The Head of Sub Saharan Africa at VFS Global, Hariprasad Viswanathan, has reported a notable increase in visa applications processed from Ghana in 2023 compared to the previous year, nearly doubling the figures from 2022.



Viswanathan highlighted a 30% surge in visa applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres operated by VFS Global throughout the year, indicating a growing inclination among Ghanaian residents to travel overseas.



The rise in visa demand mirrors a global trend of increased outbound travel, with factors such as tourism, family visits, educational trips, and business travel driving the heightened interest in visas among Ghanaians.



Addressing the media in Accra, Viswanathan advised applicants to apply for visas well in advance due to limited appointment slots, reaffirming VFS Global's commitment to improving the visa application process through innovative solutions.



He also provided applicants with essential guidance, stressing the importance of carrying all required documentation, including a printout of the checklist, and urged them to stay informed about necessary requirements and submission protocols through the VFS Global website.



In addition to the surge in visa applications, Ghana submitted over 42,000 Schengen visa applications in 2022, with Germany receiving the highest number of applications, followed by France and the Netherlands. Germany also boasted the highest approval rate for Ghanaian visa applications at 75.4%, while Malta had the lowest approval rate at 26%.



According to an OECD report, Ghanaians rank as the second-highest nationality in ECOWAS countries (after Nigeria) migrating to OECD countries, with a significant interest in permanent emigration. The report indicates that 44% of Ghanaian nationals are interested in permanent emigration, following Sierra Leone (61%) and Liberia (58%), reflecting a widespread desire for improved living conditions abroad.