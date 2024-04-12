Volta Lake Transport Company seeks loan for new ferries

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Volta Lake Transport Company Limited, responsible for ferry services on Afram Plains, is in talks with the Exim Bank for a loan to acquire new ferries. This move aims to enhance economic activities in the area.



The loan will also address the repair needs of some of the existing vessels, focusing on fixing shuttle and propeller issues that have affected the efficiency of ferry services. This will ensure safer and more reliable transportation of goods, services, and people across the lake.



Part of the funding will go towards rehabilitating the Ekye Landing Port and constructing new landing ports in Agordeke and Kpando. These infrastructure upgrades are expected to improve the overall ferry services in Afram Plains.



During a recent stakeholder engagement in Akosombo, Madam Rose Appiah Okyere, CEO of Volta Lake Transport, announced these plans. The meeting, at the request of the MPs for Afram Plains North and South constituencies, aimed to address recent challenges with ferry services and develop strategies for improvement.



One of the major challenges highlighted was the difficulty in maintaining obsolete ferries due to the unavailability of spare parts. This has forced the company to salvage parts from decommissioned ferries to keep the current fleet operational.



Decisions made at the meeting included developing a movement plan for the ferry at Agordeke to help commuters plan their journeys better and addressing property rates and business operating permits.



Betty Krosby Mensah, the MP for Afram Plains North, also raised concerns about the lack of electricity at the Agordeke Landing Port. Despite efforts to resolve this through the Rural Electrification Programme, the issue persists.



To solve this, the company plans to purchase a solar energy system, aiming for full operationalization by September 2024.



Mrs. Krosby Mensah emphasized Afram Plains' historical contributions and called for urgent infrastructure improvements in electricity and transport systems to support economic growth and social development in the area.