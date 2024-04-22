Volta Region: Chieftaincy Minister proposes Fund and Act Amendment at meeting

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, made his inaugural visit to the Volta Region House of Chiefs on Friday, April 19, 2024, for the first general meeting of 2024.



This marked his first appearance at the House since assuming office in 2023, and he used the opportunity to discuss his vision and achievements with the 100 members present.



During his address, the Minister highlighted the numerous chieftaincy disputes across the country, emphasizing the need to address the resource elements of chieftaincy. He disclosed that he had secured funds for the various judicial committees to expedite their work and reduce the number of cases.



He proposed the establishment of a Chieftaincy Fund, managed by Chiefs, to provide long-term resources for the chieftaincy institution.



Hon. Asamoah Boateng also discussed the amendment of the Chieftaincy Act, particularly Section 63 D, to restore traditional leaders' powers of summons.



He mentioned that the proposed amendment had been submitted to the National House and was awaiting feedback. Additionally, he expressed the importance of women traditional leaders (Queenmothers) and their role in various issues, including girl child education.



In terms of capacity enhancement for traditional rulers, the Minister stated that resources would be provided for continuous learning, covering traditional and judicial administration. He also announced plans to construct houses in all six new regions and provide logistics, including vehicles, for traditional rulers.



Addressing chieftaincy disputes, Hon. Asamoah Boateng stressed the importance of peace in communities, highlighting that chiefs play a crucial role in national security.



He called for collaboration on the Western Togoland issue and suggested leaving the matter to traditional authorities to handle. He also cautioned political parties against unnecessary pronouncements, emphasizing the authority of Chiefs on the ground during the upcoming 2024 elections.



During the meeting, Chiefs raised concerns about harassment at inland borders in the Region, with traditional rulers being forced to disembark and prove citizenship.



They welcomed the plans for the Chieftaincy Fund and called for educational scholarships for traditional rulers, emphasizing the need for support to address border crossing issues.