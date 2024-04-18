Volta Region: Farmer allegedly shoots wife dead; suspect on the run

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Adaklu Tevikpo, a farming community in the Volta Region, a tragic incident has unfolded as a farmer, Kwame Ayew, allegedly shot his wife dead.



The victim, known only as Mamaa, was found in a pool of blood on her farm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Adomonline reports.



The discovery was made by her son, who went to assist her on the farm after attending classes.



According to a family member, Mr. Bakero, Mamaa had been involved in quarrels with her husband in the days leading up to the incident. This suggests a possible motive for the crime, although further details about the nature of their disputes have not been disclosed.



Following the shooting, Ayew fled the town, prompting a search by the authorities.



The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for preservation, as investigations into the matter continue.



The Volta Regional Police Command has launched a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident and to apprehend the suspect.



The community of Adaklu Tevikpo has been left in shock and mourning by the incident. The loss of Mamaa, a member of their close-knit farming community, has deeply affected her family and neighbors.