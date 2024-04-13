Volta Region: GIS intercepts smuggling of cocoa beans at Torkor

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kpando Municipal Command has successfully intercepted the smuggling of three trucks loaded with cocoa beans at Torkor in the Volta Region.



The operation, carried out on Friday, 12th April 2024, was conducted based on intelligence received by the Officers.



DSI Peter Austin Hall, the Officer-in-Charge of the GIS Kpando Municipal Command, stated that a team of Officers was deployed to Kpando Torkor, where they observed a boat suspected to be coming from the Afram Plains being loaded with bags of cocoa beans.



The covert observation led to the discovery of the smuggling operation.



A statement released by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta noted that officers witnessed the offloading of the cocoa beans into three trucks parked near the landing site, indicating their readiness to be smuggled through an unapproved route from Wli to Togo.



The suspects involved in the smuggling operation, identified as Wahab Abdulai, Nicholas Agbesi, and Fodume, all aged 42, were apprehended between the hours of 12:40 am and 4:00 am. Their vehicles, numbered GE 1782-U, AS 7907-22, and GT 5932-12, were also seized.



Following their arrest, the suspects and the trucks have been handed over to the Kpando Police for further investigation and legal action. The GIS reiterated its commitment to border security and the prevention of cross-border crimes.



The Service commended border residents and the public for their continuous collaboration in providing information that aids in maintaining security along the borders.



Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the GIS and other security agencies as part of the See Something, Say Something campaign.



The seizure of the cocoa beans and the apprehension of the suspects underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between security agencies and the public in ensuring national security and combating criminal activities.