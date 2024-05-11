Volta Region: Minister-Designate for Sanitation and Water Resources commissions waste recycling plant

Regional News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, representing President Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated a modern municipal solid waste recycling plant in Akrofu-Ediope, Volta Region.

Constructed and managed by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the plant aims to transform waste management in Ghana.



The establishment of the Ministry of Sanitation reflects the government's commitment to improving waste and sanitation management, a vision now being realized through collaborations with private sector entities like Zoomlion.



Speaking at the inauguration, Hon. Alhassan emphasized the importance of collective efforts in waste management, inviting more private sector involvement.



She expressed optimism that the Integrated Waste Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) would benefit the people of the Volta Region and contribute to the Clean Ghana Agenda. She also urged the plant operators to collaborate with local authorities to maximize the facility's efficiency and raise awareness about its benefits.



Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, highlighted the plant's capacity to process 600 tons of waste per day.



He noted that Ghana's waste is mostly recoverable, making this facility crucial for sustainable waste management.



The plant is part of a broader initiative that includes medical waste plants and wastewater treatment facilities, all aimed at transforming Ghana's waste sector.



The inauguration of this facility is part of President Akufo-Addo's initiative to establish 16 IRECOPs across the regions. Dr. Agyepong expressed gratitude to various stakeholders, including the President, for their support.



The plant is expected to create over 300 jobs in the Volta Region, contributing to local economic development and supporting the region's efforts to address climate change.



Hon. Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, commended the Jospong Group and emphasized the positive impact of the facility on job creation and tourism in the region. He praised the efforts of the company and its staff nationwide.



The commissioning of this plant marks significant progress in Ghana's waste management sector, aligning with the President's vision for a cleaner and more sustainable environment.