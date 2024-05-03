Volta Region: World Bank-funded road construction underway in Ho

Regional News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Construction activities have commenced on several inner-city roads in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, with financing from the World Bank.



The undertaking is part of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program, overseen by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



These road upgrades involve applying bitumen surfacing for the first time on many selected roads, with additional drainage systems planned for some. Notable roads in the project include Bob Coffie – CK Road, Blissam – Zion junction, Charcoal Market Road, Star SHS-Scrap Top, Ahoe public toilet junction-Heve Road, and Barracks New Town Road.



Openya Construction and First Sky Limited have been contracted to carry out the construction work, with Bans Consult Limited serving as the supervising agency.



The construction scope encompasses various tasks such as surface priming, multiple layers of bitumen application, line marking, and erection of signposts. Additionally, the project includes the completion of storm drains in the capital to mitigate the impact of recurrent floods.



Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, emphasized that road construction forms a pivotal aspect of the municipality's development agenda, aiming to inundate the area with developmental projects.



While residents have welcomed the initiative, they have urged contractors to ensure quality workmanship and deliver roads to the highest standards.