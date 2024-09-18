You are here: HomeNews2024 09 18Article 1982927

Politics of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Vote Bawumia not because he’s a Muslim but Competent – Ayawaso East PC Zak Rahman

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rahman highlighted Bawumia’s extensive experience and accomplishments as Vice President Rahman highlighted Bawumia’s extensive experience and accomplishments as Vice President

NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, Alhaji Zak Rahman, has called on the Zongo community to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia based on his competence rather than his Muslim faith.

Rahman highlighted Bawumia’s extensive experience and accomplishments as Vice President, noting his effective problem-solving and commitment to Ghana’s digital growth.

Speaking during a visit to the Muslim community on September 16, 2024, Rahman also emphasized the positive impact of the Zongo Development Fund, which has contributed to local infrastructure and talent development.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment