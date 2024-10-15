Vote against NPP for destroying Ghana – Minority Leader to Voters

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has urged the people of Mankessim to vote out the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government in the upcoming elections, asserting that the country is heading in the wrong direction.



Speaking at a community forum with local leaders, he blamed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for economic hardship, citing reckless borrowing that has increased Ghana's debt from GHS120 billion in 2016 to GHS761 billion today.



He condemned the government's debt exchange program as detrimental to citizens' investments and urged support for President Mahama's vision, promising transformational policies and a modern market for Mankessim if the NDC is elected.