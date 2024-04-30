Vote-buying allegations surface in Ejisu by-election

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Allegations of vote-buying have emerged in Bonwire, Ejisu, during the ongoing by-election, according to an aide to independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.



Nana Osei Bonsu alleged that government officials are distributing money to residents at strategic locations to sway their votes.



Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, he called for an investigation into these claims, which he asserted were factual.



"We do not have that substantial amount of money. Well, for government officials to be giving out money to voters. You know the number of voters in Ejisu, over a hundred thousand, so you can imagine the amount of money involved," Mr. Bonsu claimed, highlighting the scale of the alleged vote-buying operation.



He expressed confidence that the voters would not be influenced by such tactics, stating that "the people are discerning enough to see through some of these gimmicks."



Despite the allegations, Mr. Bonsu emphasized that Kwabena Owusu Aduomi's campaign was centered on addressing issues and policies rather than resorting to bribery. He revealed that their camp is preparing a statement to address the vote-buying allegations.



Mr. Bonsu also noted that despite the situation, Mr. Aduomi remained determined and optimistic about his chances in the election, urging the people of Ejisu to remain calm and vote.



Meanwhile, the by-election in Ejisu is being held today, April 30, to elect a new Member of Parliament following the death of Dr. John Kumah on March 7, 2024. Six candidates, including three independents, are contesting the seat.



The main contenders are believed to be the New Patriotic Party’s Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an Independent Candidate.