Vote buying is a disgusting act in Ghanaian politics – Nana Nketsiah

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Kobena Nketsiah V, the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, has bemoaned the current trend of vote buying by politicians, saying it is a bad practice and must be nipped in the bud.



“Instead of trading party philosophies and ideas and what can be done to continuously improve the nation-state Ghana, slavery in politicking is what is ruling the day, very serious early warning signs for all well-meaning stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, nip this disgusting practice in the bud,” he said.



Nana Nketsiah expressed the concerns when Mr. Charles Bissue, the parliamentary candidate of the Essikado Constituency, returned to the Palace to show his gratitude for the Chief’s prayers when he (Bissue) decided to contest the primary on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.



He expressed sadness that truth and integrity among other social virtues were gradually being eroded in the social fiber.



“Why should politicians be giving out fridges, television sets, land, and huge sums of money to convince people to vote for them when the same money can be channeled into community development to bring social and economic relief to the people” he asked.



“Let’s stop this canker in our body politics,” he said. He later encouraged Mr. Bissue to maintain his good character, saying: “Go with character and good name, respect everyone, particularly women, and when you win come December, be the sunshine for every member of the community because that is the responsibility and hallmark of a good leader.”



“Refute the idea of winner takes all and take responsibility for the needs of the people and not the party.”



Mr. Bissue expressed gratitude to Nananom (traditional rulers) for supporting his bid to stand on the ticket of the NPP to lead affairs in the area.



“When I picked my forms, I came to Nana because I am on Ahantaland and he blessed me and so I must come back to say thank you and seek counsel for the activities ahead.”



He pledged to conduct a clean campaign based on honesty, truth, and consistency.