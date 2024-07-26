Vote for NDC to legalize Okada business – Former Transport Minister urges riders

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Former Transport Minister Mike Hammah has urged Okada and Pragya riders to vote for the NDC in the 2024 elections, promising to legalize the Okada business to reduce youth unemployment.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Central Regional Pragya operators in Kasoa, Hammah highlighted the NDC’s commitment to protecting and regulating the Okada industry through rider training and stakeholder engagement.



National Secretary of Tricycle Operators, Hamza Hafiz, also called on the government to legalize the Pragya business, emphasizing its critical role in transportation, especially in remote areas.