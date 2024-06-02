Voter Registration: EC must work with all parties in the interest of Ghana – Nimako

Politics of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Gary Nimako, Director of Legal Affairs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to collaborate with all political parties to ensure public trust in the lead-up to the December 7 general elections.



Speaking on TV3's The Key Points, Nimako supported the EC’s push to make the Ghana Card the sole identification for voter registration, citing concerns over the guarantor system.



The EC recently concluded its 2024 limited voter registration exercise with 747,000 registrants, surpassing the target of 623,000.



A mop-up exercise is being considered. The voter registration period, initially ending on May 27, was extended to May 29 to address early challenges.