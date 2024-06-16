Voter Registration: You’ve shown courage, resilience despite challenges – Pablo to youth, others

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC, has praised youth organizers, executives, and supporters for their active participation in Ghana's Limited Voter Registration exercise.



He commended their dedication and resilience in overcoming challenges, which contributed to the success of the registration.



Addo emphasized that their efforts have strengthened the foundation of democracy by enabling many new voters to register.



The exercise, which began on May 7, 2024, aimed to register new voters and was largely successful despite some difficulties.