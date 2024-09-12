Voter register: Fixing The Country Movement and Patriotic Troopers Ghana to organise counter-demo against NDC

Politics of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: 3news

Two political pressure groups, Fixing The Country Movement and Patriotic Troopers, Ghana, have announced plans to stage a counter-demonstration on September 17, 2024.



This action opposes the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s planned protest against the Electoral Commission (EC).



The NDC is pushing for a forensic audit of the voters register ahead of the 2024 general elections, citing concerns over transparency.



The counter-demonstrators accuse the NDC of unfairly targeting the EC and employing propaganda tactics.



They aim to show support for the EC and condemn what they call the NDC's "Communist tactics" against democracy.