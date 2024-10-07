Voter register issues were avoidable with NIA database, says Kojo Monney

Politics of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Kojo Monney, the deputy regional secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region, has suggested that challenges with Ghana's voter register for the upcoming elections could have been avoided if the National Identification Authority (NIA) database had been utilized.



Speaking on Asaase Radio, he emphasized that using the NIA database, which is linked to the births and deaths registry, would streamline the electoral process and eliminate current issues.



Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo from the opposition NDC clarified that there is no opposition to using the NIA database, as it aligns with a Supreme Court directive for a central identification system in Ghana.