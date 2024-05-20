Voter registration: Two Togolese arrested for attempting to register in Buem

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: CNR

Two Togolese nationals are currently in the custody of the Jasikan Municipal Police Command for attempting to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise in Ghana.



The two were arrested by National Security officers on Sunday, May 19, 2024, and handed over to the police for further processing in court.



The National Security officers told the media that leaders of a political party in the area allegedly brought the suspects to the Jasikan Municipal Registration Centre on Sunday.



They further alleged that, after their arrest, the political leaders in the Buem Constituency were at the police station, attempting to secure bail for the two suspects but were unsuccessful.



This follows a similar arrest made last week at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region involving two Nigeriens.



They were apprehended because they could not convince the Electoral Commission officers and the police why they were attempting to register despite not being Ghanaians.



Stop transporting minors, foreigners to registration centres – EC warns political parties



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has warned political parties to discourage their regional and constituency executives from transporting minors and foreigners to registration centres.



Addressing journalists in Accra on May 13, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare highlighted the role of political parties in maintaining a credible register.



“We continue to receive reports that minors and non-Ghanaians are being encouraged by certain persons who are members of political parties to register as voters… We beseech the national leadership of the political parties to discourage their executives in the regions and the constituencies from transporting minors and foreigners to the registration centres. The objective of the Commission as always has been to have a credible register for the 2024 elections.”



“We believe the political parties, as the main stakeholders in the general elections, must be dedicated to supporting a credible register as well. Consequently, we find attempts by parties to support the registration of minors and foreigners completely unacceptable and aimed at undermining the country’s electoral democracy,” he added.