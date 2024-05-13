Voter registration exercise: NDC denies Collins Dauda's involvement in Kukuom disturbances

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted allegations against Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, regarding his purported involvement in disturbances during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise in Kukuom.



Following an announcement by the Ghana Police Service regarding Dauda's arrest for his alleged role in a disturbance at a registration center on Saturday, May 11, the NDC issued a response on Monday, May 13, condemning the arrest and criticizing the police's handling of the situation.



In a statement signed by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC vehemently rejected the portrayal of Dauda as a criminal, asserting that he had committed no offense.



The statement attributed the commotion to thugs allegedly linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of obstructing the registration process and engaging in violence. The NDC maintained that Dauda was not present at the center during the incident.



"We wish to place on record that, at no point was the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Collins Dauda present at the Kukuom registration center on Saturday, 11th May, 2024. Contrary to the claim by the Ghana Police Service, Hon. Collins Dauda was busily monitoring the ongoing registration exercise in his Constituency, Asutifi South and was nowhere near the incident at Kukuom which is located in the Asunafo South constituency," the statement affirmed.











