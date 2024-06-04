You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946105

Source: 3news.com

Voter transfer exercise: Stop working in the interest of the NPP – Mahama tells EC

John Mahama, the NDC presidential candidate, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of working in favor of the ruling NPP and urged them to act impartially.

He claimed the EC's decision to exclude political party agents from the voter transfer exercise is a attempt to aid the NPP in rigging the 2024 elections.

Mahama alleged that the NPP is trying to transfer thousands of voters from their strongholds to offset NDC gains in other constituencies.

He expressed confidence that Ghanaians will vote out the NPP due to economic hardships and corruption, and has instructed the NDC to continue observing the transfer process.

