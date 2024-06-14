Voter transfer exercise turns violent in Ejura

Regional News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A violent clash between NDC and NPP supporters has disrupted the voter transfer exercise in Ejura Sekyedumasi, Ashanti Region.



The NDC alleges the NPP bussed in voters from other constituencies, sparking a confrontation that halted registration.



Police reinforcements were deployed, but tensions remain high.



The NDC accused the NPP of electoral fraud and urged supporters to resist such attempts, assuring them of the party’s full support.



This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections.