You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950626

Regional News of Friday, 14 June 2024

    

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Voter transfer exercise turns violent in Ejura

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Police reinforcements were deployed, but tensions remain high. Police reinforcements were deployed, but tensions remain high.

A violent clash between NDC and NPP supporters has disrupted the voter transfer exercise in Ejura Sekyedumasi, Ashanti Region.

The NDC alleges the NPP bussed in voters from other constituencies, sparking a confrontation that halted registration.

Police reinforcements were deployed, but tensions remain high.

The NDC accused the NPP of electoral fraud and urged supporters to resist such attempts, assuring them of the party’s full support.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment