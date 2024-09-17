Voters’ Register Audit: What are your specific demands? – Kwaku Baako quizzes NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Respected journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has questioned the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) call for a forensic audit of the Voters' Register three months before the 2024 elections.



He criticized the NDC for not providing specific details about the audit and warned that such demands could be oversimplifying the issue.



Baako argued that implementing the audit within such a short time before the elections may be impractical.



The NDC has raised concerns about illegal voter transfers and register bloating, calling for the audit to ensure credibility, but Baako emphasized the need for more clarity and specifics.