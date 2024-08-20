Voters’ Register Exhibition: IGP cautions political parties against lawlessness

Politics of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: 3news

Inspector General of Police, George Akufo Dampare, has urged political parties to address concerns about the Electoral Commission's voter registration exhibition process through legal channels, warning against actions that could disrupt peace.



Speaking at a meeting with the Election Security Task Force, which includes the Military, Police, Immigration, and Fire services, Dampare emphasized the task force's commitment to maintaining order during the electoral process.



The Electoral Commission assured that the upcoming elections will be free, fair, and transparent.



The voter exhibition exercise, covering 38,622 polling stations, will run for a week, ending on August 27, 2024.