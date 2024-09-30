Voters’ Register is a solid and credible document – Dr. Bossman Asare

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: MyNews Gh

Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of Ghana's Electoral Commission, asserts that the country's Voters’ Register is solid and credible, backed by the same cleaning process used in 2020.



He emphasized that the regulations CI 91 and CI 126 ensure thorough auditing and integrity ahead of the upcoming elections.



This statement follows the Commission's recent rejection of a request from the National Democratic Congress for a forensic audit of the register.



Asare maintains that the register is ready and reliable for the 2024 elections.