You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944479

Regional News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

    

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Voters registration: 128,000 persons registered in Ashanti Region – Benjamin Banor-Bio

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Of the 1,566 applicants challenged, 52.4% were questioned for being underage Of the 1,566 applicants challenged, 52.4% were questioned for being underage

The Electoral Commission's limited voter registration exercise in the Ashanti region has registered about 128,000 people across 47 constituencies, with the majority being between 18-21 years old.

The registration, which ended on May 29, 2024, faced initial challenges due to unstable internet connectivity, leading to a two-day extension.

Of the 1,566 applicants challenged, 52.4% were questioned for being underage and 36.2% for not residing in their respective electoral areas.

Those challenged are now appearing before district electoral committees to verify their age and residency.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment