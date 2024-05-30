Voters registration: 128,000 persons registered in Ashanti Region – Benjamin Banor-Bio

Regional News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The Electoral Commission's limited voter registration exercise in the Ashanti region has registered about 128,000 people across 47 constituencies, with the majority being between 18-21 years old.



The registration, which ended on May 29, 2024, faced initial challenges due to unstable internet connectivity, leading to a two-day extension.



Of the 1,566 applicants challenged, 52.4% were questioned for being underage and 36.2% for not residing in their respective electoral areas.



Those challenged are now appearing before district electoral committees to verify their age and residency.