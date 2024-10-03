Voting Bawumia out is the only solution to end galamsey – Senior Lecturer

Politics of Thursday, 3 October 2024
Source: hotfmghana.com
Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a senior lecturer at KNUST, has criticized Ghana's government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, for failing to tackle illegal mining (galamsey) effectively.
He claims the environmental devastation caused by galamsey is a direct result of the government's inaction and suggests voting out the current administration, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the only solution.
Amakye-Boateng also criticized recent pro-galamsey remarks by MP Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, arguing the nation is already in an environmental crisis.
He believes the fight must be taken to the ballot box.