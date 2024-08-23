Voting for NDC is like bringing a curse upon the country – NAPO

Politics of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a recent speech, suggesting that voting for the NDC in the 2024 elections would be detrimental to Ghana.



He argued that the NDC, which he claims left office without addressing key issues like job creation and infrastructure, would be a "curse" for the country.



Highlighting current government achievements, Dr. Prempeh pointed out a recent project in Jomoro expected to create approximately 780,000 jobs.



He contrasted this with the power crisis, or "Dumsor," during the previous NDC administration, which he says led to significant job losses.