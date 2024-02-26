W. E. B. Du Bois Museum Foundation to launch educational expansion in schools

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: CNR

Renowned lecturer at Morgan State University, Dr. Wayne Rose, is encouraging young Ghanaians to study and reflect on the lives of historical figures as a catalyst for future change.



According to him, understanding the background of these historical figures provides pivotal grounding to nurture leadership skills in the upcoming generation.



“Young people, regardless of what stage of development you’re in; when you know this history, it gives you a grounding in your greatness. If every day we’re trying to be great, then we realize that we’re lacking the texture and intimate components of greatness. So when young people embrace the contributions that our people have made in both social and hard sciences, then you realize that you have that DNA in you, and you can use that internally to expand for the future.”



He made these remarks at the anniversary celebration, marking 156 years since the birth of Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois, a renowned Pan-Africanist and a significant historical figure for the Black Community globally.



As part of efforts to commemorate the day, the W. E. B. Du Bois Museum Foundation organized a symposium to discuss the topic “W. E. B. Du Bois’ Legacy, Why Africans Must Care.”



Dr. Wayne Rose, during his keynote address, also recounted the historical background of Africans in the diaspora, narrating the forced occupation of Africa by whites as well as the subjugation of Africans.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the W. E. B. Du Bois Museum Foundation, Japhet Arviku, revealed the foundation’s plans to launch an educational expansion where the values of Du Bois can be studied in Ghanaian schools.



“Once the new museum that we’re building is completed and dedicated in December 2028, we’re going to have an educational program as part of it where we are going to connect this museum to all the schools in Ghana through some interactive means for all the students to learn about Du Bois every day. We’re going to convince the Minister of Education to have the history of Du Bois and other African Americans as part of the course studies.”



Moreover, Kweku Darko, a distinguished historian, eloquently expounded upon the enduring legacies of W.E.B. Du Bois, underscoring the late Pan-Africanist’s fervent advocacy for African independence. He highlighted the contemporary resurgence of a concerning trend: neo-colonialism, which he believes poses a challenge for the present generation.



“The challenge for the youth today is how we escape this issue of neocolonialism that is taking place. The African must have a voice in his own government! This was something Du Bois believed in, and so Africans must rework their minds.”