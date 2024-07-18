You are here: HomeNews2024 07 18Article 1961288

W/R: Pregnant woman hangs herself after boyfriend's betrayal

In a tragic incident, 26-year-old Abigail Nana Amma Fosua was found dead by hanging in her room on Gentlemen Road, Samreboi, Western Region.

Her boyfriend, suspecting self-harm after recent conversations, discovered her lifeless body with the landlord. Abigail, a few months pregnant, ended her life after catching her boyfriend with his ex-girlfriend.

Reporter Osofoba revealed that this wasn't her first encounter with suicidal thoughts.

The police are investigating, having questioned the boyfriend.

Abigail's brother had recently secured travel documents for her to move abroad, a dream now shattered.

