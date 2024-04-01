WADEMOS empowers 15 young activists across West Africa to safeguard democracy

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) has successfully mentored and trained 15 young activists from diverse backgrounds across West Africa through its "Next Gen Initiative", Graphic Online reports.



This initiative is designed to empower and prepare the next generation of leaders to advocate for positive change and uphold democracy in the sub-region.



Under the six-month mentorship program, which commenced in October 2023, participants engaged in a rigorous four-week online session followed by a two-month mentoring program with recognized civil society organizations, culminating in community-based project work.



Named the 'Young Leaders,' the inaugural cohort of the Next Gen Initiative comprises individuals from Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire.



During the closing ceremony at the CDD-Ghana office in Accra, WADEMOS Project Director Prof. H. Akwasi Prempeh emphasized the importance of fostering solidarity among citizens to overcome division in the sub-region.



Prof. Prempeh reiterated WADEMOS' commitment to nurturing a new generation of democracy defenders, offering them the opportunity to contribute to building free societies and realizing their full potential.



Renowned democracy scholar Prof. Larry Diamond encouraged the young leaders to remain vigilant against abuses of power and anti-democratic tendencies, highlighting the crucial role of civil society in holding leaders accountable.



WADEMOS Network Coordinator Paul Osei-Kuffour emphasized the initiative's role in addressing the decline in democracy and grooming a new generation of leaders to navigate the continent's democratic challenges.



Selected from over 150 applicants, the 15 Next Gen Young Leaders received certificates for their participation in the program and will now focus on implementing community-based projects with support from WADEMOS.



WADEMOS is a non-partisan, independent civil society-led transnational network dedicated to promoting democracy solidarity across West Africa, comprising over 30 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in 15 countries.