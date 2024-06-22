WAEC confirms receiving GH¢47.125m from govt, not GH¢80m as claimed Annoh-Dompreh

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that it received GH¢47.125 million from the government, contrary to the GH¢80 million reported in Parliament by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



This amount is part of the GH¢95.83 million arrears owed and was paid on June 21, 2024.



Annoh-Dompreh, also the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, informed the House that the



Read full articleMinistry of Finance had released the full amount on Friday.



However, John Kapi, WAEC's Head of Public Relations, stated in an interview with Graphic Online that only GH¢47.125 million was received and processed through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), not yet converted into actual cash.



The 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is in jeopardy as WAEC waits for almost 98% of the needed GH¢95.83 million to conduct the exams. WAEC had earlier received only GH¢2.3 million and requires at least 50% of the total to proceed with the examination and result processing, scheduled from July 8 to July 15, 2024.