You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952828

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

WAEC confirms receiving GH¢47.125m from govt, not GH¢80m as claimed Annoh-Dompreh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that it received GH¢47.125 million from the government, contrary to the GH¢80 million reported in Parliament by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

This amount is part of the GH¢95.83 million arrears owed and was paid on June 21, 2024.

Annoh-Dompreh, also the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, informed the House that the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment