WAEC elects Prof. Thomas Brima Rick Yormah as new chairman

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The election of Prof. Thomas Brima Rick Yormah as the 21st Head Chairman of the Council marks a significant moment for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



This decision was made during the 72nd Annual Council Meeting, highlighting WAEC's commitment to educational excellence in West Africa.



Prof. Yormah succeeds Prof. Ato Essuman from Ghana, and his election in Sierra Leone demonstrates the collaborative ethos of WAEC. The meeting, which also celebrated WAEC's 72nd anniversary, emphasized the organization's enduring legacy in education.



Over its seventy-two years, WAEC has been a pioneer in educational reforms and standards, emphasizing academic excellence and integrity.



Conrad Sackey, Sierra Leone's Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, praised WAEC for its contributions since its establishment in 1952.



He noted how WAEC's dedication has inspired a broader vision for education in the sub-region, encouraging countries to recognize the potential within their educational systems.



During the meeting, WAEC honored academic excellence by presenting the WAEC International Excellence Award to three outstanding Ghanaian candidates.



These students were recognized for their exceptional performance in the WASSCE for school candidates in 2023, embodying the academic commitment WAEC seeks to foster across West Africa.



As Prof. Yormah assumes his role as Chairman, WAEC reaffirms its commitment to ongoing educational excellence. The council aims to combat examination malpractice and uphold the integrity of public examinations, ensuring WAEC's continued status as a beacon of excellence and a driver of educational development in the sub-region