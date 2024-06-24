WAEC issues must have nothing to do with Politics – Overseer Newspaper Editor

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Bright Asadu, editor of the Overseer newspaper, has urged the government to avoid politicizing the education sector, particularly WAEC issues.



Speaking on Happy FM 98.9's morning show, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing WAEC matters, noting the potential delay of the 2024 BECE exams due to a GHC 90 million funding shortfall.



Asadu warned that any postponement would disrupt the entire examination cycle, including marking, results release, and SHS reporting times.



He criticized Minority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh's claim of releasing GHC 80 million to WAEC as misleading, revealing that only GHC 47.125 million was actually received.