WAEC prohibits cell phones in examination centres

General News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: GNA

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has banned mobile phones and communication devices at exam centers for the upcoming BECE, starting July 8, 2024.



Head of Public Affairs, John K. Kapi, warned that candidates found with phones will have their results canceled.



He urged thorough inspections to prevent cheating and prohibited non-exam personnel from entering centers.



Kapi highlighted issues of candidates soliciting help by writing notes or inserting money in answer booklets, labeling it a punishable offense.



WAEC emphasized strict compliance to ensure a fair examination process for all 569,095 candidates.