WAEC releases provisional results of 2023 private WASSCE candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made public the second series of provisional results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) taken by 37,825 private candidates.



The entry figure comprises 17,389 males and 20,725 females, with 16 visually impaired candidates included.



On Tuesday, February 20, the Council released a press statement stating that a total of 1,231 candidates who registered for the examination were absent.



WAEC also noted that the results of 289 candidates have been withheld due to various cases of examination malpractice, including collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials into the examination hall, including mobile phones, and seeking external assistance, among other infractions.



The results of the candidates involved in malpractice will be released or cancelled based on the conclusion of investigations.



