WAEC reveals techniques used to identify WASSCE candidates used AI in cheating

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has shed light on its discovery of candidates relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms during the exams in the aftermath of the release of provisional results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



According to WAEC, the results of some candidates have been withheld, and others have faced result cancellations due to engagement in various malpractices.



The examination body disclosed that candidates from 235 schools were found to have provided AI-generated answers, prompting the withholding of their results.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, explained the detection process.



He revealed instances where candidates copied incorrect answers provided by AI platforms.



One candidate, upon receiving the response, "I’m not familiar with the term you have used," replicated the same reply in the answer booklet.



Another candidate wrote, "I cannot detect the term you have used," indicating clear evidence of AI usage.



Mr. Kapi acknowledged the evolving challenge of cheating methods, citing historical practices involving mobile phones, snapshots, and pre-solved answer sheets.



However, he emphasized that the emergence of AI as a cheating method presents a new and significant challenge.



In response to the issue, WAEC plans to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to enforce strict rules on mobile phone usage in second-cycle institutions.



Mr. Kapi highlighted ongoing investigations into the use of mobile phones, AI, or intercepted questions.



"Our investigations and some reports that were received from national security indicated that all the questions that were found online were put out there after the commencement of the examination," he stated.



Emphasizing the importance of candidates engaging in independent work for certification, Mr. Kapi noted that those suspected of using AI would be invited for a fair hearing.



