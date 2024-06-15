You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950773

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: Ghana Business News

WAEC tells students to stop pasting religious stickers in answer booklets

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

West African Examination Council West African Examination Council

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has identified a new form of exam malpractice involving candidates smuggling religious stickers into exam halls and posting them in answer sheets.

The head of WAEC, Mrs. Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, warned that such acts are considered malpractice and will be sanctioned.

The trend emerged during the 2023 WASSCE exams, with four candidates already summoned but failing to appear.

Addy-Lamptey urged students to avoid these practices and ensure proper identification on answer booklets. She also highlighted the increasing use of mobile phones and cheating devices, stressing the need to curb these to protect the integrity of exams.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment