WAEC tells students to stop pasting religious stickers in answer booklets

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Ghana Business News

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has identified a new form of exam malpractice involving candidates smuggling religious stickers into exam halls and posting them in answer sheets.



The head of WAEC, Mrs. Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, warned that such acts are considered malpractice and will be sanctioned.



The trend emerged during the 2023 WASSCE exams, with four candidates already summoned but failing to appear.



Addy-Lamptey urged students to avoid these practices and ensure proper identification on answer booklets. She also highlighted the increasing use of mobile phones and cheating devices, stressing the need to curb these to protect the integrity of exams.