WASS celebrates 78 years with speech and prize-giving day

West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in Adentan marked its 78th anniversary with a speech and prize-giving day.

Established in January 1946, WASS aims to discover and nurture students' abilities through various experiences.

The event, themed "Unearthing learners’ abilities in an enabling environment," celebrated students, teachers, and staff.

Headmistress Dr. Shine Ofori praised stakeholders, including the government and WASSOSA, for their support. Recent contributions include bunk beds from the government and a borehole from MP Francis Xavier Sosu, donated by Qatar Charity, addressing water issues for boarding students.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo emphasized the need for basic infrastructure to enhance student potential.

