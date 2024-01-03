WEAC's evidence of WASSCE cheating exposes Bawumia – NDC MP jabs

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The deputy ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that evidence available on WASSCE cheating has exposed the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a statement, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that Africa Education Watch among others have made public statements on the worrying escalation in examination malpractices in recent times.



“What DMB and his team forgot was that WAEC itself, the examining body, Africa Education Watch, the most reputable and well-respected education sector CSO in Ghana, and examination monitoring groups, including the Kwame Alorvi team, documented and made public statements on the worrying escalation in examination malpractices in recent times,” Dr. Apaak stated.



Below is the statement by the Builsa South lawmaker



Happy New Year. The truth has exposed DMB and his losing team as deliberately misrepresenting JM for partisan political gains. The evidence has rendered the mischievous plan by DMB to cast JM in a bad light impotent.



I share here with you snapshots of stories related to the subject matter. Let’s choose truth over lies, for the truth shall set us free.



Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

MP, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Education Committee of Parliament