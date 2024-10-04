WHO approves first mpox test for quick diagnosis

Health News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a rapid PCR test for mpox, allowing immediate results from skin lesion swabs.



This marks a breakthrough in combating the rising cases of the virus, particularly in Africa, where limited testing has worsened the spread.



WHO highlights the significance of quicker, quality-assured tests in helping countries control the virus.



The Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has the highest mpox cases and over 600 deaths this year, will begin vaccinations.



Other African nations, like Rwanda and Nigeria, are also starting vaccination efforts to curb the outbreak.