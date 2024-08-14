WHO declares Mpox global health emergency

Health News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: BBC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox (formerly monkeypox) outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern.



The outbreak, which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has resulted in over 450 deaths and has spread across central and east Africa.



A new, more dangerous variant of the virus, Clade Ib, is largely responsible for the declaration. WHO officials and scientists stress the urgency of a coordinated global response to contain the outbreak.



The declaration is expected to accelerate research, funding, and public health measures to combat the disease.