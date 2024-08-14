You are here: HomeNews2024 08 14Article 1970246

Source: BBC

WHO declares Mpox global health emergency

Hundreds of people have been killed by the current mpox outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox (formerly monkeypox) outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak, which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has resulted in over 450 deaths and has spread across central and east Africa.

A new, more dangerous variant of the virus, Clade Ib, is largely responsible for the declaration. WHO officials and scientists stress the urgency of a coordinated global response to contain the outbreak.

The declaration is expected to accelerate research, funding, and public health measures to combat the disease.

