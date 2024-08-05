WR GJA trains Journalists on elections reporting

Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Paul Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, Programme Manager for Security Sector Governance at CDD, has urged journalists to build credibility and avoid partisanship and sensationalism during a two-day workshop on election observation and reporting.



Funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and implemented by the GJA-Western Region, the workshop emphasized the importance of verifying information, understanding electoral laws, and prioritizing safety.



The project aims to empower electorates, influence political manifestos, and enhance journalist skills through capacity building, town hall meetings, campaign monitoring, and radio dialogues.



Journalists praised the training for its potential to improve their election reporting.