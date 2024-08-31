WR: Traditional leaders in Eshiem hail DRIP as a game-changer

Regional News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: 3news

Traditional leaders and motorists in Eshiem have praised the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) for enhancing road networks in their area.



They urged the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to expedite the project before the upcoming elections.



The Eshiem to Mpintsin junction road, crucial for local commerce, has been in poor condition for years, leading to multiple protests.



The Assembly began addressing the issue. The improved roads are expected to boost the local economy, reduce vehicle repair costs, and create job opportunities in the region.