WR women plead for Napo

Politics of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The 'Concerned Women of Western Region' have urged Ghanaians upset by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's recent comments about Kwame Nkrumah to accept his apology and move forward.



Dr. Prempeh, NPP's running mate, had stated that the current administration's achievements surpass those of Nkrumah, sparking controversy.



Despite his apology, some youth in Nzema called for his resignation.



The women emphasized the importance of peace and unity, urging all to forgive and avoid actions that could disrupt Ghana's peace.



Nana Ntwa Aberwa of Ahuntumano appealed for reconciliation, highlighting the need to preserve national harmony amidst differing viewpoints.