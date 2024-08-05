You are here: HomeNews2024 08 05Article 1966904

Wa Catholic Diocese ordains Most Rev. Francis Bomansaan as Bishop of Wa

The Most Reverend Francis Bomansaan has been ordained as the new Bishop of Wa Catholic Diocese, following Cardinal Baawobr's passing.

Appointed by Pope Francis, his installation ceremony in Wa drew leaders from the Catholic Church and political figures.

Born in Kaleo, Most Rev. Bomansaan has a rich history of service, including a recent role in Rome.

Praised for his dedication and faith, he was urged to lead with diligence.

President Akufo-Addo, former President Mahama, and Speaker Bagbin attended, donating a combined GH₵80,000 to support his mission.

