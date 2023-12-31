Wa Central NPP issues statement to galvanize support for its 'Building Back Better (Agenda B3)' ahead of 2024

Politics of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

Wa Central Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made a passionate appeal on his supporters and sympathizers to remain united to ensure the party annexes the Way Central seat from the NDC whilst also 'breaking the 8' in upcoming general elections next year.



The statement, signed by the Constituency Secretary, Alhaaj Muni Abass, said even though achieving such feat was within the reach of the party, this can only be done through a united front.



Acknowledging the differences that might have occurred during the party's Parliamentary Primaries, the party's scribe called on all followers of the party to shelve their differences for the benefit of the party.



He also appealed to supporters of the elephant fraternity in the Constituency to desist from ways that are likely to break the ranks of the party thereby affecting its fortunes.



According to him, no member of the party will be left behind as the NPP seeks to win the Wa Central seat for the NPP while also help Dr. Bawumia break the jinx of the 8-year presidential cycle.



Please find below the full statement:



Press Statement



Building Back Better(Agenda B3) ahead of 2024



Fellow Kukrudites and dear partners



I extend to you warm season greetings and felicitations of love, unity, remorsefulness, restoration of peace and reconciliation.



The beautiful tail of politics is its brilliant but myriad ideas of differences in opinion, choices and counterfactuals.



This requires greater self introspection and admissions to build back better and stronger in facing the political reality of our time.



Our actions, omissions and commissions need to mirror the things that unite us more than those that divide us.



Teaming up requires norming, and the time to norm is Now!



The task ahead of us, to break the 8 and produce an NPP MP for Wa Central is one that is daunting and requires so much fortitude, industry and ever resilient hardwork, anchored by unity of purpose, togetherness and the elephant spirit.



It cannot be underestimated the effort of every single party faithful in this journey to conquer and excel.



The Constituency Executives are poised to work tooth and nail in bringing everyone onboard, and so must our cherished and revered supporters start to work assiduously to bring everyone on board to prosecute party agenda.



To achieve these noble objectives, it is imperative for all of us to exercise extreme patience and refrain in all matters of discordance on party discourse.



To build back better requires us to focus on the party overreaching interest devoid of self-serving interest, jingoistic nagging and illusive counterfactuals.



This journey demands from us the need to embrace all forms of positive acts that promote unity among us to collaborate and cooperate to conquer.



As Democrats in character and in deeds, we are bound to work together at all times to foster and advance the tenets of our Party's Constitution.



It is therefore imperative on all of us, to rise in unison and fight for our common purpose of breaking the 8 and producing an NPP MP for Wa Central Constituency.



As Constituency Executive Committee, we do admit the differences that emanated from our last primaries, which are subservient to the uniting and binding forces that hold us together as 'Kukrudites.'



We wish to entreat all party faithfuls and sympathisers to leave behind our discontentments and join hands in our bandwagon to build back better ahead of 2024.



As we prepare and battle ready for 2024, let us be decorous in our submissions, tone up to the issues that unite us on purpose and win more souls in the Wa Central Constituency for Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia and Hajia Umu Awudu.



'Operation break the 8 and produce an NPP MP is the current bandwagon.'



In unity, we shall continue to eulogise the great achievements of the government, highlighting the social interventions and economic advancement policies.



In Sha Allah, the NPP shall triumph in the 2024 elections, as government has turned corner with the economy bouncing back with beep of smiles, hope and growth.



The lifeblood of our party is the supporters and faithfuls whose support and faith has kept us afloat.



We have never taken your support for granted and we know your unwavering support will continue unabated, as the party hope is you.



We have a mission to fulfill together with you, and no one would be left behind.



We will reach out to every single member of our party, and we shall prosecute this agenda in unity, togetherness and with peace and harmony.



Let us all be open to cooperate and compromise to build concensus in our forward march ahead of 2024.



Dear brothers and sisters, we cannot do it all alone without your reverence and blessings.



As we work to leave no one behind, we shall extend all courtesies to you and seek your prior consent and concurrence in our building back better agenda.



We shall adopt many different strategies to get all involved and wish to reassure you that, 'No One Will Be Left Behind.'



Please never feel dejected and dislusioned because 'Hope is Coming' and we do pray you support us, pray for us, guide us with your thoughts and ideas, and surely we shall conquer and excel in this daunting political storm, Insha Allah.



May Allah (God) richly bless, protect, guide, and preserve us.



With the able leadership of chairman Hamid (Wa Central Constituency Chairman), we shall prosecute an inclusive, united, and all embracing campaign ahead of 2024.



'Trust the Process as we Build Back Better.'



God bless you, and God bless the NPP Party.



Secretary M. S. Abass



