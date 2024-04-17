Wa East MP salvages three communities from water challenges

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa East Constituency, has intervened to salvage the people of three communities in the constituency from the challenges in accessing potable water.



The intervention saw the MP replacing worn-out borehole heads with new sets in the Bulezu, Konta, and Viahaa communities at a cost of about GH¢40,000.00 to help improve access to clean and safe water in the communities.



Dr. Jasaw told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the initiative was inspired by his commitment to increase access to potable drinking water for his constituents.



“⁠I was informed about the water situation in those communities at one of my interactions with the community members last December when I went to present Christmas gifts.



They again called about three weeks ago to complain about how acute their water situation had become, and I had to respond,” he said.



He expressed hope that the newly fitted boreholes would greatly benefit the residents of the three communities and improve their socio-economic lives.



The MP had also requested the Wa East District Assembly to approve the procurement and drilling of four boreholes for some communities in the constituency from his share of the District Assembly Common Fund.



The four boreholes were one each for the Baayiri and Balaju communities and two for the Funsi community.



He said that was part of efforts to collaborate with the district assembly towards enhancing access to clean and potable water for the people in the constituency.



The residents of the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to the MP for swiftly responding to their request and said that “much-needed intervention” by the MP would positively impact their well-being.



Madam Dority Wonituo, a resident of Bulezu community in the Bunaa Electoral Area, said women in the community go through a lot of challenges in accessing potable water when the borehole in the community had broken down.



“We thank Dr. Jasaw a lot and pray that God will continue to bless him so that he can also continue to help us,” she said.



Madam Wonituo, however, appealed to the MP for additional boreholes, saying, “This one alone is not enough for us, we are appealing to him to come and add another one.”



Mr Amos Baafera, the Assembly Member for Bunaa Electoral Area, thanked the MP for the intervention and said the borehole at Bulezu had broken down for a long time and all efforts to get the parts to repair it had not been successful.



He said the community relied on a stream for water but added that the stream was also used by artisanal miners, which rendered the water unwholesome, but the community had no option but to also rely on it.