Wa Municipality: Suspected thief lynched by angry mob

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A suspected thief named Hanam was lynched by a mob in Danko, Wa municipality, Upper West Region, after allegedly attempting to rob a mobile money vendor with a pair of scissors.



According to theGhanareport.com reports, upon his apprehension, Hanam confessed to his intentions and was identified by residents as a known criminal.



The mob tied him up on



a football field, later returning to assault him until he lost consciousness. Hanam was found dead the next day with a lighter and scissors on his body.



In another recent lynching, a suspected robber was killed in Chereponi, North East Region.



The robber, part of a duo that attacked a Benz bus traveling from Tamale to Chereponi, was apprehended by an off-duty police officer among the passengers.



Despite the officer's efforts, the robber was lynched by angry residents after his accomplice escaped. The police were alerted, and the body was taken to the police station for further investigation.



These incidents highlight a concerning trend of mob justice in the region. Law enforcement agencies are urging the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to report suspected criminals to the authorities to ensure proper judicial processes are followed.