Wa Municipality: Suspected thief lynched by angry mob

Hanam was found dead the next day with a lighter and scissors on his body Hanam was found dead the next day with a lighter and scissors on his body

A suspected thief named Hanam was lynched by a mob in Danko, Wa municipality, Upper West Region, after allegedly attempting to rob a mobile money vendor with a pair of scissors.

According to theGhanareport.com reports, upon his apprehension, Hanam confessed to his intentions and was identified by residents as a known criminal.

The mob tied him up on

