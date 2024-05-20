Wa Naa commends Bawumia for strong anti-LGBTQ+ stance

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wa Naa, Fuseini Rashid Pelpuo IV, has praised Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his clear and decisive opposition to LGBTQ+ activities.



The Wa Naa lauded Dr. Bawumia’s statements as timely and appropriate, expressing confidence that the Vice President will maintain his stance on the matter.



"Your Excellency, on behalf of my traditional area and indeed the whole Muslim Ummah, let me commend you highly for your emphatic statement on the LGBTQ+ issue," Wa Naa said.



He added, "Your statements, made at the most appropriate forums and at the right time, were a masterstroke. We are confident that you do not support LGBTQ+ now, nor will you ever in the future."



The chief made these remarks during Dr. Bawumia's visit to his palace on Sunday.



Dr. Bawumia has reiterated that, if elected President, he will not permit LGBTQ+ activities in the country, citing their incompatibility with the nation's values.